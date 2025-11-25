Head-To-Head Survey: Yext (NYSE:YEXT) vs. Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Yext has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohmyhome has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yext and Ohmyhome”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $420.96 million 2.48 -$27.95 million ($0.12) -70.70 Ohmyhome $7.97 million 0.23 -$3.17 million N/A N/A

Ohmyhome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext 1.66% 4.90% 1.27% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ohmyhome shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yext and Ohmyhome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ohmyhome 1 1 0 0 1.50

Yext presently has a consensus target price of $9.44, suggesting a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Summary

Yext beats Ohmyhome on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company’s platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

