Head to Head Contrast: Heritage Distilling (IPST) and Its Peers

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Heritage Distilling to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heritage Distilling and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heritage Distilling Competitors 402 1546 1515 62 2.35

As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 32.43%. Given Heritage Distilling’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling 2,132.99% -13.65% -10.11% Heritage Distilling Competitors 157.96% 5.66% 2.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Heritage Distilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million $710,000.00 -0.05 Heritage Distilling Competitors $149.96 billion $800.12 million 9.40

Heritage Distilling’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling. Heritage Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Heritage Distilling peers beat Heritage Distilling on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

