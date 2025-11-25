Head-To-Head Comparison: BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BigBear.ai and Draganfly”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $144.20 million 18.30 -$295.55 million ($1.42) -4.26 Draganfly $4.79 million 8.47 -$10.13 million ($1.85) -4.04

Profitability

Draganfly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Draganfly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BigBear.ai and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -274.70% -26.11% -12.37% Draganfly -243.20% -71.81% -58.36%

Volatility & Risk

BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Draganfly has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BigBear.ai and Draganfly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 1 2 2 0 2.20 Draganfly 0 0 3 0 3.00

BigBear.ai currently has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.75%. Draganfly has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 109.56%. Given Draganfly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Draganfly is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Draganfly

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. It also operates a health/telehealth platform that is a set of technologies that remotely detect various biometrics, such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure. In addition, the company provides sanitary spraying services to indoor and outdoor public gathering spaces, including sport stadiums and fields, and custom engineering, training, consulting, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.