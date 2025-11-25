Head-To-Head Analysis: Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quantum-Si and QUALCOMM.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 1 1 2 0 2.25 QUALCOMM 1 9 13 1 2.58

Quantum-Si presently has a consensus target price of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 179.03%. QUALCOMM has a consensus target price of $190.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than QUALCOMM.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si $3.06 million 94.01 -$101.01 million ($0.67) -1.99 QUALCOMM $44.28 billion 3.97 $10.14 billion $4.89 33.55

This table compares Quantum-Si and QUALCOMM”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Quantum-Si is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Quantum-Si shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si -3,677.97% -47.90% -42.56% QUALCOMM 26.77% 40.35% 19.74%

Volatility & Risk

Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Quantum-Si on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments. It is used in protein identification, protein variants, antibody characterization, biomarker identification, and post translational modification analysis applications. The company was founded in 2013 is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

