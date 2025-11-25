HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $258.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $190.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $206.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.82.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $2,612,288.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,699.36. The trade was a 56.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 25,130 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $4,852,351.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,450.88. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 808.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 417,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 371,717 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 141,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 198,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.