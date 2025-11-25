Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.70 and traded as low as GBX 6.65. Hardide shares last traded at GBX 6.65, with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.
Hardide Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hardide news, insider Andrew Magson bought 185,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £14,814.80. 65.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hardide Company Profile
Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.
