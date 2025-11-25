Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.7750, with a volume of 33129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $840.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 201.7% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 343.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

