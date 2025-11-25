H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.19 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 253259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in H World Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,795,000 after purchasing an additional 157,044 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 1,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 1,763,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

