Grin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82.69 Thousand (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $82.69 thousand worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,505.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.10 or 0.00595520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.97 or 0.00580516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.90 or 0.00441020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00096131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00015923 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 215,875,440 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

