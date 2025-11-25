Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $96.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

