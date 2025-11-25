Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

