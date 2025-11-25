Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. Giggle Fund has a total market cap of $111.24 million and approximately $43.08 million worth of Giggle Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giggle Fund has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giggle Fund token can currently be bought for $111.24 or 0.00127130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giggle Fund alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Giggle Fund Profile

Giggle Fund’s genesis date was September 21st, 2025. Giggle Fund’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Giggle Fund’s official Twitter account is @gigglefundbsc. The official message board for Giggle Fund is x.com/i/communities/1969807538154811438/about. The official website for Giggle Fund is giggletoken.com.

Buying and Selling Giggle Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Giggle Fund (GIGGLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Giggle Fund has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of Giggle Fund is 121.36424219 USD and is up 14.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $35,929,445.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://giggletoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giggle Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giggle Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giggle Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giggle Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giggle Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.