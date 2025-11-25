GEODNET (GEOD) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

GEODNET (GEOD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One GEODNET token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GEODNET has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. GEODNET has a total market cap of $59.91 million and approximately $658.81 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GEODNET

GEODNET’s genesis date was September 18th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 976,569,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,777,944 tokens. The Reddit community for GEODNET is https://reddit.com/r/geodnet_/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet. The official website for GEODNET is www.geodnet.com. The official message board for GEODNET is medium.com/geodnet.

Buying and Selling GEODNET

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 976,569,568 with 438,777,945 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.13954737 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $679,521.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

