GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.58 and traded as low as GBX 69.90. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 70, with a volume of 1,456,208 shares.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of £585.88 million, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.58.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Andrew Didham bought 27,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 per share, with a total value of £19,872.72. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.