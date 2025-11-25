Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPEY shares. Santander lowered Galp Energia SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised Galp Energia SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.26. Galp Energia SGPS has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galp Energia SGPS will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

