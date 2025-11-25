Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 173.87% from the stock’s current price.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEAMERICAN:FURY opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Institutional Trading of Fury Gold Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,650,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fury Gold Mines by 590.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

