FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May $SMAY Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:SMAY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 215.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SMAY opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.72. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May (SMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:SMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.