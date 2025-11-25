FreeGulliver LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

FreeGulliver LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for about 3.8% of FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FreeGulliver LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.86.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

