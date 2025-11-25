FreeGulliver LLC Buys 328 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

FreeGulliver LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of FreeGulliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $705.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

