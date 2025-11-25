FreeGulliver LLC Boosts Stake in Vince Holding Corp. $VNCE

FreeGulliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,322 shares during the quarter. FreeGulliver LLC owned 2.42% of Vince worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Vince from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vince in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

VNCE opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.88 million. Vince had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Vince has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

