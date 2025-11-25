Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 68,175 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,377 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.45% of Best Buy worth $63,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $181,357,000 after buying an additional 671,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $39,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,570,510,000 after acquiring an additional 419,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $512,986,000 after acquiring an additional 408,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,550,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,061,000 after purchasing an additional 335,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.56.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BBY opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $6,285,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.