FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 228 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $653.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $666.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $707.81. The firm has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

