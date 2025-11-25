FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE GS opened at $790.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $786.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $721.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $841.28. The stock has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

