FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $15.50 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $946,978,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after buying an additional 3,863,893 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.69.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

