FourThought Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

