FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys 4,488 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.8% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Novem Group boosted its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $179.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

