FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.1% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of ASML opened at $987.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,002.61 and its 200 day moving average is $843.85. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,086.11. The company has a market capitalization of $388.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,076.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.