Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,777 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,305,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,800,000 after acquiring an additional 82,937 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Fortinet by 105.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.