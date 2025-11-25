Foresite Capital Management VI LLC Takes Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. IDEAYA Biosciences makes up about 1.7% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned about 0.16% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.14. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $207.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDYA

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.