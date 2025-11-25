Foresite Capital Management VI LLC Acquires Shares of 1,276,520 Verastem, Inc. $VSTM

Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,276,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. Verastem comprises 3.0% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned about 2.07% of Verastem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 153.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of Verastem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

VSTM stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $657.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 3,299 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $32,132.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 438,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,087.32. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Bunn sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $75,496.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,496.98. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,972 shares of company stock valued at $120,945. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

