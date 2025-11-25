Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Flex worth $36,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth $3,055,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,256,000 after acquiring an additional 199,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 21.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 175,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.

Insider Activity at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $561,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,071.37. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $933,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,138,627.58. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 142,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

