Flare (FLR) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flare (FLR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $5.32 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 104,403,775,457 coins and its circulating supply is 78,551,229,561 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 104,403,776,548.65536 with 78,551,229,561.050561 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01382354 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $5,173,031.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

