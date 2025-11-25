First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,934 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.20% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $31,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,400,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $77,748,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,289,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,470,483.28. The trade was a 45.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FWRG stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 210.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.71.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.31 million. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRG. Zacks Research raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

