First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

