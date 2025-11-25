First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 1.60% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.