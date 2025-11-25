First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF $FAAR Stock Holdings Cut by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1759 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.