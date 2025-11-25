Financial Review: Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) & JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI)

JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) and Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares JBDI and Select Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBDI N/A N/A N/A Select Water Solutions 1.41% 2.26% 1.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JBDI and Select Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBDI 1 0 0 0 1.00 Select Water Solutions 0 3 2 1 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Select Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.69%. Given Select Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Select Water Solutions is more favorable than JBDI.

81.7% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

JBDI has a beta of -2.1, indicating that its stock price is 310% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Water Solutions has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JBDI and Select Water Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBDI $8.45 million 2.12 -$2.72 million N/A N/A Select Water Solutions $1.45 billion 0.83 $30.64 million $0.19 52.56

Select Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than JBDI.

Summary

Select Water Solutions beats JBDI on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBDI

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment engages in the recycling, gathering, transferring, and disposal of water through a network of permanent pipeline infrastructure, semi-permanent pipeline infrastructure, water recycling facilities, earthen pits, water sources, and SWDs; provides solids management services; and develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products, and services related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry. This segment develops, manufactures, and manages logistics; and provides chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions for pressure pumpers and oil and gas producers, as well as offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells, corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. It primarily serves oil and gas producers. The company was formerly known as Select Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to Select Water Solutions, Inc. in May 2023. Select Water Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

