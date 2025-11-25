Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

