Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 16,714 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $20,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,975,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,095,000 after buying an additional 90,129 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,552,000 after buying an additional 418,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 84,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,418,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after buying an additional 61,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.