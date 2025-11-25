Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,433 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $249.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.88. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.