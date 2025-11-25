Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 488.8% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after buying an additional 2,310,008 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $614.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $615.55 and a 200-day moving average of $585.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $765.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

