Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,376,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,877,000 after buying an additional 1,357,155 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,889 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,306,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $81.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

