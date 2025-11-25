Farmers National Bank Purchases 164 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.10.

Shares of GD opened at $338.26 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $360.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.81 and a 200 day moving average of $313.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

