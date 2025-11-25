Farmers National Bank Cuts Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Farmers National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.1% of Farmers National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,196 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $103,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

