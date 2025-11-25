Farmers National Bank Acquires 1,281 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF $ESML

Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESML. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. eCIO Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. eCIO Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 30,586 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 72,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESML opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

