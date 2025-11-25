Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.67 and last traded at GBX 5.60. Approximately 20,844,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,006,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80.

Eurasia Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £165.28 million, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The mining company reported GBX 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Eurasia Mining had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eurasia Mining Plc will post 13.0005669 EPS for the current year.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

Featured Stories

