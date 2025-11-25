ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SIXA stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $397.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

