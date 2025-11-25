Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.28 and traded as low as $37.50. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 18,399 shares trading hands.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $109.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 18.53%.The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 217.0%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP owned 1.79% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

