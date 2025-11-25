Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,147 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 254.85 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.81 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

