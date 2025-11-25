Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BXP by 193.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BXP by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in BXP by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BXP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In related news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,191.82. This trade represents a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXP Stock Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. BXP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on BXP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. New Street Research set a $85.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BXP in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BXP

About BXP

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.